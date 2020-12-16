Reddit acquires short video platform Dubsmash, a TikTok competitor

The social media company Reddit has acquired short video platform Dubsmash, the former announced in a blog post on December 13. “While Dubsmash will maintain its own platform and brand, we also look forward to bringing our teams together to combine the unique creator experience of Dubsmash with the community growth engine of Reddit,” the company said.

Reddit will integrate Dubsmash’s video creation tools into its platform, the company said. The largely links-based platform mostly relies on text posts from users and links to other parts of the internet for content. It only started allowing users to host videos and images on its servers in 2017, by which time most social media platforms support the format.

Reddit is generally slow to pick up on innovations that are quickly picked up by social media platforms. Until a recent redesign of the web interface, there was not much of a way for users to even preview image posts, a gap that third party extensions had to fill. The company also stayed away from launching a first-party mobile app until 2016, relying instead on third party developers.

TikTok has successfully resisted attempts to get the service banned in the US, even as Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election shifted priorities for the outgoing Trump administration.