wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Razorpay targets $50 billion in transactions and doubling user-base in 2021

Published

Razorpay

Razorpay, one of India’s unicorn startups, aims to process US$50 billion (close to ₹4 lakh crore) in total payment volume (TPV) over the course of 2021, it said in a press release. The company plans to grow its user base to 10 million by the end of 2021 from 5 million at present.

The full-stack fintech company launched a B2B app store on Friday, during its annual conference FTX, which will help the developer community build solutions. It also announced a fund worth ₹1 crore which will provide grants to developers.

“We are going through one of the biggest digital transformations in the history of Fintech. Small-Medium Businesses, Startups and Freelancers of the future will be very different from the businesses today. They’ll have very different personalities, different payment & banking needs and a different set of consumers and markets to cater to. If businesses like us don’t prepare and equip the ecosystem now with intelligent forward-looking fintech solutions and partners, these underserved small businesses might lose the race,” says Harshil Mathur, c0-founder and chief executive officer, Razorpay.

Razorpay made ₹509 crore in revenue in FY20 compared to ₹193 crore in the previous year. It turned cash flow positive this year with ₹192 crore in cash inflows compared to cash outflows worth ₹57 lakh in the previous year. The company’s net loss stood at ₹6.15 crore in FY20 compared to a net loss of ₹3.3 crore in FY19, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that MediaNama reviewed.

While RazorpayX, the company’s neo-banking platform, disburses loans to small businesses at a rate of ₹250 crore per month, it has now forayed into the insurance business in partnership with Plum and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. Any of Razorpay’s 5 million merchants can now buy group health insurance policies, regardless of whether the merchant has 2 employees or thousands, it said.

The business focused payments company also launched a new vendor payments solution, which automates and centralises payments for their clients, and also introduced a trust badge for merchants to ensure consumers are assured of safety and security when making online payments. The payments platform is now available in 7 vernacular languages to help bridge regional divides, especially at a time new merchants are adopting digital payments and coming online for the first time.

Also read:

 

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

UPI to process transactions worth 15% of India’s GDP this year, says head of NPCI International

With over 175 million customers and 60 million merchants on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the platform is expected to process close to $425...

10 hours ago
axis bank axis bank

News

Axis Bank counts on digital to expand footprint in rural India

Axis Bank is working on growing its business in rural and semi-urban markets in India, through what its management calls ‘deep geo strategy’. With...

14 hours ago

News

Second cohort of RBI sandbox to focus on cross border payments solutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited companies in the cross-border payments space to apply as part of the second cohort of its...

2 days ago

News

NPCI launches offline payments feature for contactless RuPay cards

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched an offline contactless payments feature for RuPay cardholders, it said in a press release on...

2 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ