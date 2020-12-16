wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

PhonePe raises ₹150 crore from Singapore parent

Published

PhonePe

PhonePe has raised ₹150 crore ($21 million) from its Singapore-based parent entity, two weeks after its majority shareholder Flipkart announced that it would partially hive-off the digital payments company into a separate entity. PhonePe plans to list its shares on Indian stock exchanges in the next few years.

PhonePe recently said it was raising $700 million from a clutch of investors, including Flipkart and others. The recent fund raise from Flipkart is independent of the proposed $700 million fund raise, which will value the company at $5.5 billion. Flipkart has an 87% shareholding in PhonePe post the partial hive-off. Post the fund raise, Flipkart will remain the majority shareholder in the payments firm, with Walmart owning 10% and other minority shareholders owning a 3% stake.

According to regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs reviewed by MediaNama, PhonePe Pvt Ltd in India received ₹150 crore from PhonePe Pte Ltd, based in Singapore, in return for over 198,000 shares worth ₹7,537 each. The board resolution was passed on December 2, the filings said.

“This partial spin-off gives PhonePe access to dedicated long-term capital to pursue our vision of providing financial inclusion to a billion Indians,” Sameer Nigam, chief executive officer, PhonePe said in a statement on December 2. The hiving of PhonePe will also allow it to constitute a new Board of Directors and create a tailor-made Employee Stock Ownership Plan program for its employees, a statement from the company said.

With nearly 250 million users, PhonePe has a 40% market share in the Unified Payments Interface ecosystem as of November 2020, processing 864 million transactions worth ₹1.75 lakh crore. The company plans to expand its presence in the tier-5 and beyond markets in India over the next year.

Also read

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

WhatsApp Pay screenshots WhatsApp Pay screenshots

News

WhatsApp India to introduce micro-pension and health insurance soon

WhatsApp India will soon launch sachet-sized health insurance and micro-pension products with the backing of SBI General Insurance Company and HDFC Pension Management Company,...

1 hour ago

News

PayPal may scale back its Indian business: Report

Global payments giant PayPal may be shutting parts of its Indian business from next year onward, the Morning Context reported on Monday.  The company...

4 hours ago

News

Info Edge Venture Funds raises ₹375 crore from Temasek

Info Edge Venture Fund has raised ₹375 crore from MacRitchie Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, according to a stock exchange filing. The venture...

5 days ago
E-commerce E-commerce

News

Delhi HC asks centre to verify if e-commerce platforms are displaying country of origin of products: Report

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the central government to inform it whether e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are displaying the country...

6 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ