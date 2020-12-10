The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), the international body for card security, is working on updating security standards for card and mobile based payments. Senior executives told MediaNama that the security standards body has had to renew its focus on newer areas as more people are working from home during the pandemic. They said that there is a growing adoption of digital payments and that organisations are using cloud servers to a greater extent. But this transition has also come at a cost, in terms of cyber security.

“The pandemic has highlighted the scale of criminal activities that were happening in the past, whether it is phishing or social engineering. Now that people working from home, they are are vulnerable for exploitation through these attacks,” Nitin Bhatnagar, Associate Director, PCI Security Standards Council told MediaNama.

‘Cyber crimes targeting home networks’

According to Lance Johnson, Executive Director, PCI Security Standards Council, cyber crime is expected to reach $6 trillion in damages by 2021. “When there was a mass movement to work-from-home, the standards that would apply to these areas may have never been designed for a remote working scenario. With these changes in society we either have to evolve the standard or create a new standard. But standards are are only part of the issue, resiliency of the overall system and the security operations of organisations are also important. Ideally, standards need to be written flexibly with a view to the types of attacks, the standard should have resiliency,” Johnson said.

“We have seen a significant rise in number of phishing ransomware attacks targeting home networks and offices knowing that there was poor security planning at homes. This was especially true during the first few months of the pandemic. We have also had to address online skimming issues which are hard to detect since a third party’s security is usually compromised and in many environments, the customer is defrauded without the merchant being aware,” Troy Leach, Senior Vice Present, PCI Security Standards Council told MediaNama.

‘India is a quick adopter contactless payments’

Leach said that the PCI Council works closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). “At PCI we have several mobile standards which will be one of our key focus areas in 2021. So far we have updated two standards, one is for third party attachments to a mobile device and the second, is to find a way to isolate the payments security in an off-the-shelf phone. In India there has been an acceleration of contact less payments, and we see India as a quick adopter of this technology.”

“Our role is to make sure the environment is secure and wherever payment data resides it is secure. So our standard in contact less transactions promotes the elimination of static data which could be used in a fraud. We are trying to introduce new aspects to ensure payment data is protected (encrypted and decrypted) such as moving to use dynamic tokens and simplifying the security requirements so that many small businesses and consumers can adopt these payment options. Version 4 of PCI-DSS will be a radical overhaul, and the process will be completed next year,” Leach said.

“Many of our historical requirements were based on physical cards and devices. But mobile has changed this. As the idea of a physical acceptance point has changed, so organizations need to manage both at the same time while migrating to digital payments. We are working creating new standards for this shift to mobile payments, globally,” said Johnson.

‘Cloud makes merchant and payments architecture complicated’

As organizations get digitised and things move to the cloud, the PCI Council has had to evolve and work on standards to secure payments that were running cloud servers, Leach said. ” We are working with the cloud computer providers through a counsel to find a common ground on how to secure payments. As merchant environments and payment architecture becomes more complicated, there needs to be standards on the software to ensure the data and payments is protected. For instance, we are working on reducing third party dependency. Often, software from third parties are compromised, so we created a new software security framework to create a nimble and flexible standard that fintechs and other developers to innovate while keeping accountability and security as a priority,” he said.

“We are at one of those transition points whether the migration to a cloud is creating a challenge on the skills side for businesses . There is always a learning curve that we have to go through and companies will need to make decisions based on their operational evolution. There will be early adopters and late adopters in this transition to the cloud, while the vast majority of organizations will be in the middle,” said Johnson. “I do not see cloud any riskier than dedicated servers. Some mechanisms of control are different on a cloud compared to dedicated servers, so that requires different approach. So it’s not less secure but a different model that requires a different perspective. So we engage with the top cloud service companies to help companies migrate and use cloud services,” he said.