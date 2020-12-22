Haryana govt signs MoU with India Accelerator to aid state’s startup ecosystem

The Haryana government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India Accelerator, an Indian institution with the Global Accelerator Network, in an effort to aid the startup ecosystem in the state. Under the MoU, India Accelerator will support startups registered with the state government through knowledge sharing, and will offer its services free of cost to “highly-potential” startups.

“The growth of a startup depends on access to capital, strategic partnerships, customer exposure, mentor guidance, and more. As part of the collaboration, India Accelerator provides access to its exclusively designed online program to equip the community of young entrepreneurs with the right knowledge, mentorship, and connections to move beyond the early stage of the startup,” India Accelerator said in a press release. The startups in the cohort will also get access to varied investment options.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Special Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications, Government (DITECH), Rajnarayan Kaushik, Chief Technology Officer, DITECH, Nitin Bansal, and Munish Bhatia, General Manager & Partner, India Accelerator.

India Accelerator is a formal partner with funds such as Emphasis Ventures (EMVC), SGAN, and Global Accelerator Network Venture Funds along with its own network of investors.