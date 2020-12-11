Google is adding new controls that will let users choose to see fewer gambling and alcohol ads. The feature will first be launched on YouTube in the US, and will roll out to Google Ads and other countries in 2021. It’s worth noting that users who enable the feature will see fewer of these ads, rather than zero of them.

“We’ve heard feedback that some people would prefer to limit ads in certain categories like alcohol, so today, we’re launching a new control in Ad Settings, enabling people to see fewer alcohol ads, with gambling as an additional option,” the company said on Thursday.

Countries with legal restrictions against serving gambling and alcohol ads will not see any change in their policies, Google said. This policy may not impact India, as Google doesn’t show ads for online sale of alcohol in India. However, dozens of countries do allow such ads, including the US, UK, South Africa, Singapore, among others. Google worked with International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) and its members for the initiative.

