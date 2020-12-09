We are underway with our discussion on Children & Privacy on the Internet. We’re discussing how the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, deals with children’s data privacy, along with issues around children’s use of online services (educational apps, games, or streaming video), including the role of guardian data fiduciaries, implications of restriction on profiling of children’s data, implications of restrictions on age of consent, etc.

The discussion is being live-streamed, and you can watch it here: