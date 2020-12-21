wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

BharatPe joins with Centrum to bid for PMC Bank: Report

Published

BharatPe, a third-party Unified Payments Interface player, has thrown its hat into the race to acquire the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, and has joined forces with the Centrum Group for it, the Times of India reported. While the company has struggled to get a lending license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), if the offer is accepted it will leap frog BharatPe’s journey from a payments app to a bank overnight.

In September 2019, it was revealed that PMC Bank had a ₹6,500 crore hole in its balance sheet, around 73% of its loan book. While the RBI swooped in to introduce restrictions on withdrawals and supersede the banks’ board by appointing an administrator, for the last two years the banks’ depositors have been struggling to move on due to the regulatory restrictions.

According to an RBI release last week, the banks’ administrator has received four expressions of interest (EoI) from interested parties. “These proposals will be examined by the bank with regard to their viability and feasibility taking into account the best interest of the depositors. To undertake this process, the bank would need some more time,” it said.

While BharatPe has joined hands with the Centrum Group to bid for the bank, the report also says that the United Kingdom-based Liberty Group has also sought to acquire the beleaguered bank. The names of remaining applicants was not revealed.

According to the PMC Bank’s EoI document, the acquiring company and investors can look to convert the bank into a small finance bank post-acquisition, and eventually convert it to a universal bank over time. This would catapult BharatPe not only towards becoming a bank, with access to deposits, liquidity and a lower cost of funds, but would propel its operations beyond that of Paytm, which has a payments bank license. Recently, an internal working group of the RBI recommended allowing payments banks to convert to small finance banks after three years or operations instead of five as per current regulations.

BharatPe’s was recently valued at $500 million and has a user base of over 5 million merchants. It has a lending platform, which has grown significantly over the past year, from disbursing around ₹10-12 crores a month in January to ₹100 crores in October.

As of March 2020, PMC Bank had deposits worth ₹10,727 crore, total advances of ₹4,473 crore, and gross non-performing assets (NPA) worth ₹3,519 crore. The bank registered a loss of ₹6,835 crore in FY20 and its net worth stood at negative ₹5,850 crore.

 

Also read

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Razorpay Razorpay

News

Razorpay targets $50 billion in transactions and doubling user-base in 2021

Razorpay, one of India’s unicorn startups, aims to process US$50 billion (close to ₹4 lakh crore) in total payment volume (TPV) over the course...

3 days ago

News

UPI to process transactions worth 15% of India’s GDP this year, says head of NPCI International

With over 175 million customers and 60 million merchants on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the platform is expected to process close to $425...

3 days ago
axis bank axis bank

News

Axis Bank counts on digital to expand footprint in rural India

Axis Bank is working on growing its business in rural and semi-urban markets in India, through what its management calls ‘deep geo strategy’. With...

3 days ago

News

Second cohort of RBI sandbox to focus on cross border payments solutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited companies in the cross-border payments space to apply as part of the second cohort of its...

4 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ