The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday demanded that Netflix withdraws scenes where Anil Kapoor is wearing an ‘incorrectly donned’ costume resembling an Air Force uniform in the upcoming film AK vs AK. “This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn,” the Air Force said on Twitter. This isn’t the first time the Air Force has come after over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and not even its first tiff with Netflix.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

Earlier this year, the Air Force objected to the film Gunjan Saxena’s portrayal of workplace sexism in the organisation. In reaction, a disclaimer was added to the film saying it didn’t claim to represent reality (though it was, in fact, based on a real fighter pilot who participated in the film’s marketing). The IAF also held up the release of the film Soorarai Pottru, which featured scenes in Air Force facilities, and only granted a No-Objection Certificate to the film after the makers agreed to add a watermark to these scenes saying “This scene does not represent the policy of the Indian Air Force”.

Netflix refused to comment on whether it will delay its film, AK vs AK, which is scheduled to come out on December 24.