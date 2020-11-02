YouTube will make it easier for creators who have copyright claims on their videos to edit their videos so they can remain on the platform, the company announced last week. Earlier when creators got Content ID claims, they got an option to delete a fixed snip of the video that violated copyright. This may have led to awkward edits and “a poor viewing experience”, Google said . Creators can now adjust the endpoints of the snippets that they want to delete or mute, in cases of copyright claims of music of visual content.

This will give the creator more flexibility to remove claimed content without “edits being forced into awkwardly-timed parts of videos” and also to address potentially overbroad claims regarding copyright, the company said. “It’s important to note that if you don’t edit out the entirety of the claimed section, the claim won’t automatically be released and you may have to dispute the claim,” YouTube said on a messaging board.

Content ID is a tool driven by an algorithm that filters and blocks allegedly infringing content before they become publicly available. The claims arise if a YouTube video contains copyright-protected content, typically claimed by music labels, movie production houses, video game companies, etc.

Sometimes creators can simply work around this by snipping out the parts of the video that violate the copyright — such as a song or a clip from a movie — so that the video remains on the platform. YouTube will also let creators replace copyrighted songs with tracks from YouTube’s audio library. The user wouldn’t have to go use an offline editing tool and upload their video again. Multiple tracks can be added to replace snips and avoid copyright claims.

