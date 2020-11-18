Tarun Katial has quit as Zee5 CEO, Mint first reported. Zee confirmed the development in a statement shared with the media:

“We wish to confirm that Tarun Katial has tendered his resignation, as CEO, ZEE5 India. We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. […] His rich experience and expertise have been invaluable in building a robust digital platform. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours. In line with our recently announced strategic restructuring of the organisation, Amit Goenka as the President – Digital Businesses & Platforms will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms.” — Company Spokesperson

It appears from this statement that there is no immediate appointment to replace Katial, at least in the short term, with Goenka directly overseeing the business. Zee restructured its business last month to have Goenka appointed as President, Digital Businesses & Platforms. At that time, it was reportedly announced that Katial would stay on and report to Goenka.

Katial has been the head of the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital Entertainment Committee (DEC), which formulated a self-regulation code for streaming services that most large platforms support, but the government has refused to bless it. It is unclear if Katial will stay on as the head of the DEC — a Zee spokesperson said they had no comment to offer on that front, and we have reached out to IAMAI for clarity.

