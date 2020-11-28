PUBG Mobile is yet to receive clearance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for its relaunch in India, DNA reported. A MEITY official told InsideSport, “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating new company. This even TikTok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”. Despite announcing its re-launch earlier this month, the government’s ban of the mobile gaming app still stands.

In early November, Krafton Game Union, a South Korean video game company, set up PUBG India Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru in a bid to comply with the government’s diktat to ban Chinese-origin mobile apps, according to filings on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ website. Prior to the ban, PUBG was published by Tencent in India but in the wake of the ban PUBG Corporation restructured its operations away from the Chinese tech giant and to Krafton. In an earlier statement, the South-Korean holding company said “It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.”

Earlier this month, Krafton struck a deal with Microsoft to host user data and their games on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform globally and in India. This move to comply with the Indian government’s push for data localisation would also help the company’s attempt to re-launch in India. However, Microsoft has said that there is no tentative timeline for the re-launch.

