The Rajasthan government on Monday suspended mobile internet services in several parts of Jaipur district in wake of the ongoing Gujjar agitation. Mobile internet was shut down for 24 hours starting 5 pm on November 2 in the tehsils (blocks) of Kotputli, Paota, Shahpura, Viratnagar, and Jamwaramgarh, Phagi, Madhorajpura, Dudu, Mojmabad. All internet services except for broadband were shut down.

The order, passed under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017, said the suspension included mobile internet services (2G, 3G, 4G), bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services. It was passed by Jaipur divisional commissioner Somnath Mishra on Monday.

On October 30, Mishra had placed five of the above tehsils under the pre-emptive internet shutdown, citing the calls for agitation and chakka jam (blockade) by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on November 1. In Kotputli, Paota, Shahpura, Viratnagar, and Jamwaramgarh tehsils, internet services were suspended for 24 hours at 6 pm on October 31. Mishra said the suspension was necessary to maintain communal harmony, avoid adverse conditions, and prevent rumours by antisocial groups on Facebook and WhatsApp. This order also explicitly said that the temporary suspension included the above-mentioned (bulk SMS, social media sites, etc) services. MediaNama has seen both orders by Mishra.

According to PTI, services were also temporarily suspended outside of Jaipur. On October 31, mobile internet was suspended in the districts of Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Saurabh Srivastav told PTI. Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava did not respond to our calls, neither did Additional DGP Saurabh Srivastava. Two other additional DGPs also did not respond to our calls

On October 17, Gujjar leaders had given an ultimatum to the state government until November 1 to agree with their demands at a mahapanchayat in Bharatpur. It was called by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla. However, a faction of the Gujjars, led by Himmat Singh, left Bharatpur to hold talks with the government.