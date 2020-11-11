Info Edge (India) Ltd.’s billing stood at ₹249.5 crore, down by 17% YoY. Revenue fell 19.1% YoY to ₹256.1 crore. “We are pleased to see gradual recovery of billings across all businesses. The QoQ billings have grown by 32.3%,” chief financial officer Chintan Thakkar said in a statement.

Info Edge runs jobs portal Naukri, real estate portal 99acres, matrimony portal Jeevansathi, and is also an early investor in Zomato.

Financial Snapshot

Billing: ₹249.5 crore, up by 32.2% QoQ, down by 17% YoY

Net Sales (Revenue): ₹256.1 crore, down by 8.5% QoQ and by 19.1% YoY

Total income: ₹282.4 crore, down by 5.9% QoQ and by 16.9% YoY

Operating EBITDA: ₹51.6 crore, down by 50.6% QoQ and by 48.1% YoY

