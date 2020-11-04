Flipkart has acquired intellectual property rights from mobile gaming startup Mech Mocha, in a bid to scale the e-commerce company’s gaming efforts, the company announced on Tuesday. Mech Mocha runs an Android-only social gaming platform called Hello Play. The company did not reveal any financial details about the deal, but said that Mech Mocha’s gaming team will also join Flipkart’s workforce. Flipkart vice president Prakash Sikaria will lead its gaming efforts, the company said.

Flipkart has a reward service called GameZone, where users can take quizzes to win products from the platform. “We see many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium. Our observations of Flipkart GameZone, reflect this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey,” Sikaria said in a statement.

Mech Mocha’s platform is available in seven Indian local languages and has over ten games including multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladder, and Cricket. The startup has so far raised investments from Accel Partners, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital, among others, Flipkart said. Mech Mocha’s offering pits it directly in competition to popular game Ludo Kind, developed by Gametion, and similar offerings from the likes of Nazara Games.

Last month, Flipkart had invested ₹1,500 crore for a 7.8% share in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail which will allow it to sell apparel brands — Allen Solly, Peter England etc. — on its platform.

