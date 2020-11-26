MediaNama invites you to apply to attend a discussion on Children and Privacy on the Internet, being hosted on December 9 (Wednesday), starting 2:00 pm IST.

This is an online session, and a link will be shared with confirmed participants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed for increased usage of digital services by children, whether it is educational apps, games, or streaming video. Our discussion will focus on some of the privacy issues around children’s usage of the Internet, especially in the context of the impending Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, including but not limited to the following.

Implications of the restriction of the age of consent online to 18 for children on education, gaming, messaging and social media services

Definition, roles, responsibilities and functioning of guardian data fiduciaries

Implications of restrictions on profiling of children’s data, and targeting, for various guardian data fiduciaries

Implications of restrictions for entities such as schools

Penalties for guardian data fiduciaries

This is an invite-only event, and you will need to apply to attend the session. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions, in the application form.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before December 6, 2020.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

