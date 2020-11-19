Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a sound data governance framework is a priority for the government and that with the rapid increase in the use of technology, data protection as well as cybersecurity becomes very important. “Our youth can play a big role in developing robust cybersecurity solutions. These solutions can effectively vaccinate digital products against cyber-attacks and viruses,” he said during his address at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020.

“We launched the Digital India mission five years back. I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular government mission, it has become a way of life particularly for the poor, marginalised and for those in government,” “Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions, but it has made technology a key part of all schemes….Our government has used the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency,” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country, with cases rising from February onward, tech companies in India sprung into action and began working on solutions to enable people to work from home, ensuring access to essential goods and services, the Prime Minister said. “The COVID-19 pandemic was a bend in the path and not the end. The amount of tech adoption that would not have happened for a decade, happened in just a few months. Work from anywhere has become the norm and is going to stay,” he said.

The Prime Minister also placed an emphasis on Indian startups and their technology solutions going global as the country is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. “We have the best minds and the biggest market,” he said. “Our policy decision are always aimed at liberalising tech and innovation industry, recently we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry in various way. We have always tried to engage with stakeholders in the industry to chart out the future-proof policy framework for India,” the Prime Minister said.