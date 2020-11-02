The number of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) empanelled information security organisations has been reduced from 90 to 33. Companies that are no longer CERT-In empanelled include IBM India, HCL Comnet, Wipro, Ernst & Young, Tech Mahindra and many others. The empanelment of the information security organisations is valid from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2023.

We have reached out to CERT-In to find out what caused the significant reduction in the number of empanelled auditors — did the companies not apply or were more companies rejected? We have also asked CERT-In what will happen to existing contracts and tenders that were won on the basis of an entity’s CERT-In empanelled status.

CERT-In empanelled organisations, which currently include three government organisations — Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), and Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology which is a registered society of Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh — test computer systems, networks and applications of government agencies and private companies for vulnerabilities and risks.

To win government contracts, private companies have to have their information security systems audited by these CERT-In empanelled auditors. Often, when private companies enter partnerships with other software companies, they rely on an audit report by CERT-In empanelled auditors.

No clarity on why the number reduced

We reached out to multiple companies that are no longer there on the list to find if they had applied to be empanelled or not. One of them, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, said that it had “shifted its focus from being a pure-play Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT) Company to a cybersecurity and business risk quantification product company”. “It has been over a year that the company took down its vulnerability assessment (and any other services) from its website, and made it focused only on our product. A cybersecurity product does not need an empanelment of any to sell in India [sic],” the written statement said. The company spokesperson refused to say whether it meant that Lucideus had not applied for empanelment at all. We are awaiting responses from other companies.

Another information security company that is no longer CERT-In empanelled is CyberRoot Risk Advisory Pvt Ltd. Last month, an Iranian-American businessman had accused CyberRoot and another Indian company, BellTroX Info, of hacking into his email accounts and publishing his emails on the internet, in a lawsuit filed in North Carolina.

Dropped companies have done significant audits in the past

A number of companies that are no longer empanelled with CERT-In have done significant audits in the past (not all of them may have been as CERT-In empanelled auditors at the time of conducting those audits):

Wipro has in the past conducted audits for National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), State Bank of India (SBI), and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Ernst & Young audited the State Wide Area Network (SWAN) and State Data Centres, both of which are important elements of the national e-Governance Plan (NeGP) infrastructure, which involved testing more than 500 devices for vulnerabilities.

HCL Comnet, a subsidiary of HCL, did the security audit for SBI at a cost of ₹46 crore.

Tech Mahindra earned $2.59 million from an Australian retail company for conducting more than 250 security audits in Australia and Mumbai, $7 million for testing the security of more than 198 web applications for an American telco in USA and Mumbai, and $1 million for testing more than 2,000 web applications for an oil company in USA and Mumbai.

NPCI had contracted at least two other dropped auditors apart from Wipro to carry out security audits or information security work — Zulon Consulting and Vista InfoSec

Kochar Consultants, had done at least four EKYC audits as per UIDAI guidelines.

HKIT Security Solutions has been involved in Aadhaar Enrollment Application in the past.

List of current CERT-In empanelled auditors

Here is the complete list of 33 organisations that are now CERT-In empanelled auditors until October 31, 2023:

AAA Technologies Pvt Ltd Accedere Limited *# AKS Information Technology Services Pvt Ltd * Allied Boston Consultants India Pvt Ltd AQM Technologies Pvt Ltd Bharat Electronics Limited Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) Crossbow Labs LLP # CyberQ Consulting Pvt Ltd CyRAAC Services Pvt Ltd Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP Grant Thornton India LLP KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (A registered Society of Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh) Mahindra Special Services Group Maverick Quality Advisory Services Private Limited Mirox Cyber Security & Technology Pvt Ltd Net-Square Solutions Pvt Ltd Network Intelligence India Pvt Ltd * Paladion Networks Payatu Technologies Pvt Ltd PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd Qseap InfoTech Pvt Ltd RSM Astute Consulting Pvt Ltd SecureLayer7 Technologies Private Limited SecurEyes Techno Services Pvt Ltd Security Brigade InfoSec Pvt Ltd STQC Directorate, MeitY, Government of India Sysman Computers Pvt Ltd TAC InfoSec Private Limited TATA Communications Ltd Xiarch Solutions Pvt Ltd * Yoganandh & Ram LLP *

*: This organisation’s empanelment is subject to the outcome of background verification (five such companies)

#: Newly empanelled organisations (two such companies)

List of former CERT-In empanelled auditors

List of 59 companies that are no longer empanelled auditors: