ALT Balaji has an ARPU of around ₹140–150, Balaji Telefilms said in a presentation to investors. “Direct subscription revenue witnessed marginal de-growth as the country slowly opens up and customers returning back to work and social commitments,” the company said. ALT Balaji appears to have received ₹12.2 crore in subscriber revenue, from around 8,28,000 users (the company said it added an average of 9,000 new users per day in the quarter). This is lower than previous quarter’s ₹12.9 crore in subscriber revenue, indicating that the boost that the company got from the pandemic is largely over.

Even so, while shooting has resumed for the most part (with shows ALT is co-producing with Zee5 continuing their filming), Balaji Telefilms sold a film it shot, Pagglait, to Netflix. “Given the uncertainties around theatrical reopening the Company is exploring more such direct to digital sales for its movie portfolio,” the company said in a statement. The fact that the company prefers to sell relatively higher-value productions instead of stream them on ALT Balaji speaks to the mass-reach and low-ARPU consumer segment they are targeting.

ALT Balaji Q2FY21 results

Direct subscriber revenue : ₹12.2 crore (down from ₹12.9 crore in the previous quarter)

: ₹12.2 crore (down from ₹12.9 crore in the previous quarter) Total revenue : ₹14.9 crore (27% down YoY)

: ₹14.9 crore (27% down YoY) Net loss: ₹29.13 crore (6.6% down YoY)

Press Release & Presentation