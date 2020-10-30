Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base stood at 271.8 million in Q2FY21, down by 2.9% QoQ and 12.6% YoY. The average revenue per user, however, increased to ₹119, by 4.4% QoQ and 11.2% YoY. Interestingly, total data volume saw a slight QoQ decrease: falling from 4,532 billion MB in Q1FY21 to 4,340 billion MB in Q2FY21, a 4.2% decrease. However, it was still a 24.3% YoY increase. Similarly, average data used by a broadband subscribers (3G+4G) saw an 8.7% QoQ decrease but a 15.7% YoY increase.

Subscriber base: 271.8 million (down 2.9% QoQ and 12.6% YoY)

Prepaid subscribers: 2% of subscriber base

ARPU: ₹119 (up 4.4% QoQ ad 11.2% YoY)

Average minutes of use per user: 673 minutes (down 0.74% QoQ, up 0.6% YoY)

Total minutes of use: 555 billion minutes (down 4.15% QoQ, up 12.04% YoY)

Total data volume (2G+3G+4G): 4,340 billion MB (down 4.2% QoQ, up 24.3% YoY)

4G subscribers: 1 million (up 1.4% QoQ, down 10.64% YoY)

Total data subscribers (2G+3G+4G): 5 million (up 1.33% QoQ, down 2% YoY)

Broadband subscribers (3G+4G): 8 million (up 2.75% QoQ, up 6.77% YoY)

Average data used by broadband subscribers (3G+4G): 11,978 MB (down 8.73% QoQ, up 15.73% YoY)

Vi Q2FY21 financials

Gross revenue stood at ₹10,791.2 crore (up 1.24% QoQ, down 0.49% YoY)

Loss after tax stood at ₹7,218 crore (down 71.65% QoQ, down 85.82% YoY)

Press Release | Report | Financial Results