India continues to host Truecaller’s biggest user base with 75% of its daily active users. The caller ID app has amassed 200 million daily active users, 150 million of whom are from India. Similarly, of its 250 million active monthly users, 185 million are from India, the company revealed in an official statement. It added that it acquired 40 million of these active users in 2020.

The Stockholm-headquartered firm didn’t, however, reveal any details about the number of “Premium” subscribers it currently has. While most of Truecaller’s services are free, premium subscribers get additional features such as the ability to know who has searched their profiles, and to search someone else’s profile without alerting them (incognito mode). If previous figures are anything to go by, Indian users make up the most of the Premium subscriber base too. In May 2020, the company had revealed that 720,000 of its 1.2 million Premium subscribers were from India. At the time, the company had 150 million active monthly users, around 35 million lower than the current figure.

Interestingly, Truecaller was one of the 89 apps that Indian Army personnel are prohibited from using for national security concerns. In July, the Army directed all personnel to delete apps such as Truecaller, Instagram, ShareChat and Facebook from their phones. Truecaller had called the ban “disappointing”, reiterating that it was safe to use. It also said that it stores all its data in India, and doesn’t sell user data or upload phonebooks, among other things.

