wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:

Should Amazon, Flipkart show country of origin of products?

Published

The Consumers Affairs Ministry wrote to Flipkart and Amazon for not displaying country of origin next to certain products. Rahul Narayan, an advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India explains how these rules should be implemented.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ