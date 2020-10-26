ShareChat has signed a licensing deal with Tips Music so that users of its short video platform “Moj” can use the label’s music. “This collaboration with allow ShareChat users to access an exhaustive and profound library of Tips Music to create content on the platform,” a Tips Music spokesperson said in a press release. Moj — a play on the Hindustani word mauj, or fun — was released in July as one of many apps that came forth to fill the TikTok-shaped void in the short video space following that app’s ban.

ShareChat subsequently raised US$40 million from investors including Twitter, and said it would use the funds to drive growth for Moj. The short video app has already racked up over 50 million installations from the Play Store.

According to a Mint report, ShareChat has signed such deals with T-Series, Zee Music, and Times Music. Platforms are signing more and more such deals of late — the Indian Performing Rights Society in July signed a similar deal with Facebook allowing users of Instagram Reels (another short video service within Instagram) to use IPRS’ member lyricists and composers’ music on videos they upload.

Tips Music this month announced a deal with Warner Music that made its Hindi-language catalogue available to global streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, which have a deal with Warner.

Also read