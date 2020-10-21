As Netflix predicted, it has had an underwhelming third quarter, adding 2.2 million subscribers in Q3 2020. The company warned that due to the lockdowns around the world in the beginning of the year, users who would have signed up around now had already done so. While Asia Pacific overall has been a bright spot, Netflix indicated in its letter to shareholders that it has a much longer way to go in India.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’re making in [the Asia Pacific region] and, in particular, that we’ve achieved double digit penetration of broadband homes in both South Korea and Japan,” the letter said. “While this is encouraging, we still have much work to do and we’re working hard to replicate this success in India and other countries.”

Jump-starting demand from India could be important for Netflix as growth sags in other parts of the world. As such, the company says it has “also partnered with financial institutions in India to make payment processing easier and more seamless for our members”. In addition, Netflix confirmed in the quarter’s earnings call that it is holding a two-day campaign where internet users in India can access Netflix content for free, something that was first reported by Protocol.

Notes from earnings call

Not paying much attention to COVID effects: Netflix isn’t paying much heed to streaming patterns during the pandemic. Co-CEO Reed Hastings said, “We try not to get overly focused on the COVID effects because they’re very one-time in nature. And by and large now engagement, churn, all of those metrics are like we would have expected from a year ago.” He added, “There was the temporary learning when there’s no sports, but it’s like, well, it’s not really that interesting [a] finding because it’s just not relevant to the world.”

Subscribers added in Q3 2020: 2.2 million (67.5% down YoY), compared to 10.09 million additions in Q2

Revenue for Q3 2020: $6.43 billion (22.7% YoY growth)

Operating margin: 20.4% (~9% YoY increase)

Average Revenue Per Subscription for the quarter: US$32.97 (~1% increase YoY after accounting for forex impact)

Marketing costs: US$527.6 million (down 64% YoY)

Letter to shareholders | Transcript | Results (.xlsx)