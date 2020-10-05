Netflix on Monday released Bad Boy Billionaires: India, a documentary series on four Indian tycoons, some of them fugitives, who have been convicted of financial crimes. The show’s release was stalled as some of the disgraced businessmen went to court seeking a stay on episodes about them, arguing that appeals of their convictions would be affected. In two suits at courts in local courts in Hyderabad and Araria, Bihar, Ramalinga Raju and Subrata Roy obtained stays on the show’s release.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a suit filed on behalf of Mehul Choksi, a fugitive who is mentioned in the episode on Nirav Modi. While the Patna High Court and the Supreme Court both refused to entertain Netflix’s appeal against the stay on the show by the court in Araria, the show seems to have released with the episode on Roy, indicating that this particular legal issue has been resolved. It is unclear how, though, since lower courts do not generally upload judgements online. We have reached out to Netflix for clarification.

The company has not released the episode on Ramalinga Raju, though the Telangana High Court indicated on October 1 that it believed Netflix was within its rights to make the show. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Monday, so this episode may well come out as well in case the court dismisses the stay. We will update this post if that happens.

