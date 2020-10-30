MediaNama: Roundtable on Copyright and Digital Media

The Copyright Office of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is seeking comments from the industry on amendments to the Copyright Act, keeping in mind technological developments and the usage of the Internet for publishing and distribution of content, and a global market for the publishing and distribution of content. This discussion will cover the changes that might, or should, be made to the act.
