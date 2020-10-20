The Kerala High Court has admitted a petition from a person seeking the right to be forgotten. Bar and Bench has reported that the court has admitted a plea by a Nikhil S Rajan, who sought the erasure of his personal details from Google search results. This is the latest request by an Indian citizen seeking the obstruction of access to public information citing the right to privacy.

Rajan, a dentist by profession, reportedly contended that when his name is searched on the internet, the first result is a bail order from 2014 containing his personal details. This is despite his subsequent acquittal in the case. The bail order, available on Indian Kanoon’s website (which we are not linking here) also contains the details of the crime, Rajan’s address and father’s name. In his plea, he is also reported have claimed some of the details in this order are erroneous.

Rajan, referring to the Supreme Court’s right to privacy judgement from 2017, claimed the search result infringes on his right to privacy. Per case details on the Kerala High Court’s website, Google India, the Registrar General and the Union of India have been named as respondents.

What is the ‘right to be be forgotten’?

The right to be forgotten is often considered a subset of the right to privacy. It is the right to have private information about a person to be removed from the internet, specifically from search results. It is based on the concept of permanence on the internet — that nothing is ever forgotten. This right allows individuals to erase content on the internet that is obsolete, humiliating and generally damaging to their reputation.

The right is said to have originated in the Google Spain case in 2014, when the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) had ordered the search giant to remove links related to data about the forced sale of property to an individual. The court essentially made search engines responsible for the processing of personal data that appears on other websites. The right has since been provided in the European Union’s General Data protection Regulation (GDPR) passed in 2018.

What’s the discussion in India?

India is yet to recognise the right to be forgotten, although the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 did talk about it. The proposed bill did not provide individuals with the right to erasure, but only the right to restrict or prevent information disclosure.

The BN Srikrishna Committee’s report on the bill had proposed that the right be adopted, but not before noting the several pros and cons of such a decision. The report noted that the internet has a “timeless memory”, and hence the ability to forget is seriously denuded.” This, it said, was not entirely undesirable, indicating that it would help prevent attempts to rewrite history. At the same time, it said, “The individual’s desire to forget is an expression of autonomy that may be worthy of protection.”

However, the report also noted that the deletion of information could take away individuals’ right to access information as well as infringe upon the freedom of the press. After a detailed analysis of these issues, the committee suggested a five-point system of checks and balances for the enforcement of this right. The applicability of this right would hence depend on the sensitivity of the data; degree of accessibility of the data; whether the person whom this data belongs to is a public figure and the relevance of this data to the public. The committee made it clear that the focus should be on the accessibility of this information, and not the information itself.

The committee had commented on who should be the adjudicator that consider requests under this right. It was critical of the EU, where data controllers (fiduciaries) such as Google are supposed to consider these requests. It said this amounted to “privatisation of regulation”, since private companies would become censors of private speech, indicating at their desire to avoid legal troubles. The committee also suggested that adjudicators who consider these requests should perform a balancing test between removing requested information and the freedom of expression and speech.

However, these suggestions were largely ignored in the subsequent revision and the latest version of the PDP Bill in 2019. This bill is currently under consideration of a joint Parliamentary Committee, which is expected to submit its report in the winter session of the Parliament.