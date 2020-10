Airtel, Reliance Jio, Jio Platforms, Ola, Uber and Truecaller have been summoned to depose before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill next week (hat tip: Arun PS). Jio Platforms and Reliance Jio will depose on November 4, Ola and Uber on November 5, and Airtel and Truecaller on November 6.

In the last few weeks, the JPC has heard testimonies from a number of private companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, and Paytm.