MediaNama invites you to apply to attend an online discussion on potential reworking of the Copyright Act, taking into account emerging issues related to the digital age.

Date: October 30, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: Link for the online session will be shared with confirmed participants

The Copyright Office of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is seeking comments from the industry on amendments to the Copyright Act, keeping in mind technological developments and the usage of the Internet for publishing and distribution of content, and a global market for the publishing and distribution of content. Recommendations have to be submitted to the DPIIT by November 4, 2020. More on that here.

MediaNama’s discussion will look at some of the key issues related to content online that have emerged in the recent past, such as:

Statutory licensing of content online

The advent of online licensing for performance on user generated content platforms

Intermediary liability and Section79 of the IT Act vs Section 52 of the Copyright Act

Issues related to fair dealing and documentaries

The increase in John Doe orders

The role of an Intellectual Property Appellate board

Technological protections (DRM) and Copyright

Digital Piracy

Copyright and live performances

