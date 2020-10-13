The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced that they were rejigging their business to unify their streaming and media monetisation businesses. “The new Media and Entertainment Distribution group will be responsible for all monetization of content—both distribution and ad sales—and will oversee operations of the Company’s streaming services. It will also have sole P&L [profit & loss] accountability for Disney’s media and entertainment businesses,” Disney said in a release.

Kareem Daniel, a 14 year Disney veteran who started in the company as an intern, will head the Media and Entertainment Distribution group as chair. “The creation of content will be managed in three distinct groups—Studios, General Entertainment, and Sports—headed by current leaders Alan F. Horn and Alan Bergman, Peter Rice, and James Pitaro,” the company added.

“Our newly centralized global distribution team will focus on delivering and monetizing [Disney] content in the most optimal way across all platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the coming Star international streaming service,” the company added. That Star international streaming service may just be Hotstar’s international avatar, which the company earlier announced it would leverage to distribute content from ABC Studios, Fox Television, FX, Freeform, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight.

Earlier this month, Star and Disney executive Uday Shankar, who led Disney Asia Pacific, announced that he would leave the company in pursuit of mentoring entrepreneurs. Shankar will continue until his successor is appointed.

