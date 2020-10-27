Data consumption on Bharti Airtel’s network in India has grown less quarter-on-quarter than last time, from 7,019 to 7,403 petabytes. This represents a 5.5% increase, but year-on-year, consumption is up by 58%, according to a statement by Gopal Vittal, the company’s MD & CEO for India and South Asia. The company’s overall subscriber base has grown to 320.65 million, up 4.9% QoQ and 5.2% YoY. Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) has also grown. Net loss increased from ₹436 crore last quarter to ₹744 crore, a 70% increase QoQ. But this same quarter last year, losses due to provisions for the Supreme Court’s AGR verdict stood at ₹23,045 crore.

Mobile service revenues stood at ₹13,831.9 crore, up 7.4% QoQ, and down 36.69% YoY.

Mobile ARPU stood at ₹162, up 3.18% QoQ, up 26.56% YoY.

Data customer base at 162.19 million, up 8.78% QoQ and up 30.5% YoY.

Home customers at 2.449 million, up 1.5% QoQ, up 4.56% YoY.

Home customers ARPU at ₹783, as against ₹802 in the previous quarter, and ₹777 in the same quarter in the preceding year.

Monthly churn for mobile at 1.7%, down from 2.2% in the previous quarter, and 2.1% in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Voice usage at 1,005 minutes per customer, up 1.1% QoQ, and 18.5% YoY.

Airtel Q2FY21 financials

Net loss : ₹763 crore (as against ₹23,045 crore in the same quarter last year, and ₹15,328.4 crore in the previous quarter)

: ₹763 crore (as against ₹23,045 crore in the same quarter last year, and ₹15,328.4 crore in the previous quarter) Total revenue : ₹25,785 crore (up 5.5% QoQ, up 22% YoY)

: ₹25,785 crore (up 5.5% QoQ, up 22% YoY) EBITDA: ₹11,848 crore (up 52.2% QoQ, up 32.6% YoY)

