We are getting ready for our roundtable discussion on the future of Copyright in India. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is seeking comments from the industry on amendments to the Copyright Act. Recommendations have to be submitted to the DPIIT by November 30, 2020.

We are hosting this session online on Friday (October 30), with a highly curated and invite-only audience of people from digital entertainment (music, streaming, content), news and books, technology, policy and law. Registration is still open, you can apply to attend here.

Agenda

02:00 PM – 02:10 PM: Check-in

02:10 PM – 03:00 PM: Initial round of comments

03:00 PM – 04:30 PM: Roundtable discussion on Copyright and Digital Media

Reading list

Comments: Proposing to De-Criminialise Copyright Offences [ READ ]

Copyright Crimes in Colonial and Contemporary Times [ READ ]

Continuing royalties [ READ ]

Statutory licensing for content not applicable to the Internet, says Bombay High Court [ READ ]

Spotify’s India launch and the crucial legal battle on music copyright [ READ ]

Summary: Copyright Amendment Rules, 2019: statutory licensing for internet broadcasting firms, stricter code of conduct for copyright societies, and more [ READ ]

Shaping a Digital-Ready Copyright Law: Challenges and Imperatives [ READ ]

The Future of Copyright Policy in India [ READ ]

Cross-Sectoral Conceptions of ‘Public Interest’: Sidharth Chopra and Nandita Saikia [ READ ]

Dainik Jagran Sues Telegram for Copyright Infringement: Are platforms or group admins liable for unlawful speech on closed online forums? [ READ ]

Should Indian Copyright Law Prevent Text and Data Mining? [ READ ]

Netflix faces copyright fight over controversial documentary Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator [ READ ]

Delhi HC bars over 100 websites, radio channels, telcos and ISPs from streaming audio of World Cup 2019 [ READ ]

Delhi High Court Issues India’s First ‘Dynamic’ Website Blocking Injunction for Copyright Infringement – Divij Joshi [ READ ]

UN Special Rapporteur highlights censorship dangers of proposed EU copyright directive [ READ ]

Delhi HC prevents sscias.com from providing TOI and ET epaper downloads [ READ ] Intermediary Liability: What IMI said in its submission to MeitY [ READ ]

YouTube introduces tool for creators to find re-uploads [ READ ]

Viewing torrents online not illegal: Bombay HC [ READ ]

“Every Deal Is Different” – Apurv Nagpal, MD Saregama India On MGs, FM, Compulsory Licensing & More [ READ ]

Key issues raised at Indian Music Industry Convention 2019: compulsory licensing, fair value, safe harbour [ READ ]

EU parliament votes for mandatory web filters for copyrighted content [ READ ]

We have 150+ people confirmed for discussion and registrations will move to a wait-list soon. You can still apply to attend this session here. Call details for the session will be shared with confirmed participants, the evening before the discussion.

MediaNama is hosting this session with support from Facebook and Netflix.

To get a sense of the depth of the discussions at MediaNama events, do check the stories we’ve done and video highlights of our past discussions.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event in Delhi. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com. In case you’re interested in sponsoring our events, please contact harneet@medianama.com.