On Tuesday night, Apple unveiled four new iPhones, the first from the company that support 5G, albeit over a year after rival Samsung launched a smartphone with support for the next generation communication technology. All the four new iPhones — the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max — will be able to connect to a handful of 5G bandwidths in India, whenever the country’s telecom operators start offering 5G connections.

Apple said it tested the new iPhones’ 5G performance with a hundred carriers across 30 countries, though no Indian carrier was listed in the few that were shown on screen to have partnered with Apple. The iPhones that Apple showcased during its Tuesday event also support millimetre wave, the higher frequency version of 5G that is not available across all markets. With this particular band, Apple claimed to have reached speeds up to 4Gbps, even in densely populated areas.

However, mmWave will only be supported on iPhones sold in the US, where the iPhones will have a visible groove to act as a separate antenna for those frequencies. An Apple support page confirms this, indicating that the frequency bands the US iPhones support, n260 and n261, will not be supported by iPhone models to be sold in India.

Apple also announced that it will not ship earphones or a charging adapter in the box, a move it claims is meant to push it towards its environmental goals (while also fitting more iPhones onto shipping containers than previously possible).

