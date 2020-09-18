Uber has partnered with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and L&T Metro to let users plan their public transport commute within the Uber app. The partnership will let riders “plan their commute” by reviewing HMRL and Telangana State Road Transport Corporations’ (TSRTC) bus service information, the company announced.

The Hyderabad Metro resumed services only a fortnight ago, after being suspended since the the nationwide lockdown in March-end. The Hyderabad metro is a public-private partnership between state-run HMRL and L&T, and was made operational via a special purpose vehicle L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. TSRTC services in the city are yet to be resumed.

For years people have been demanding time tables data be made public for everyone to increase public transport ridership, now it is only being shared with uber. The problem with data sharing in India now is, it won't be shared unless you bring business. https://t.co/nBjprCSxIS — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) September 17, 2020

Uber has a similar service for Delhi, wherein riders can see public transportation routes and schedules for metro and buses, as well as walking directions for last and first-mile. This was launched in October 2019 in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Uber won a bid for mobility services in over 200 Delhi metro stations.