Twitter is going to start testing voice notes in Direct Messages (DM), the company’s product manager for DMs, Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, told the Verge. Ackerman-Greenberg reportedly made the announcement in a voice note to the publication’s journalist. We have reached out to Twitter for comment. Voice messaging has been a part of most of Twitter’s competitors, such as Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. However, the microblogging platform has only so far experimented with audio once, for tweets.

That feature was launched on iOS for a limited number of users for testing but was soon pulled back after criticism that users with hearing problems would not have closed captioning (like on YouTube) as an accessibility tool. The other main UI-related experiments Twitter has been working with are Fleets, which are Instagram Story-like disappearing statuses that are available to Indian mobile users, and conversation controls that allow users to limit who gets to reply to them.

The company said in June that its public verification program, which used to let people get a blue tick mark verifying their identity, would soon resume. An executive said that the company was working on implementing “self-service identification”, which may allow more users to authenticate their identities without having to go through a filter for notability, as was the case before.