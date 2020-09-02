The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on August 20 put out a consultation paper where it signaled that it was considering a change in the definition of broadband. Such a redefinition would be significant, as the current benchmark is a measly 512 kilobits per second, which is ten times lower than Bangladesh’s, and fifty times lower than the US’s.

The redefinition would also prevent fixed line broadband providers from slowing their customers’ speeds to a crawl if they hit their data caps or Fair Usage Policy allowances. ISPs are not allowed to call their services “broadband” if the speeds they provide, even after users hit data caps, are slower than 512Kbps.

Now that mobile broadband providers are usually able to provide such speeds without much issue, the regulator may be a little less willing to relent to broadband providers’ resistance to such a redefinition.

The consultation paper is a sweeping look at broadband penetration and quality issues, something we argued in July was badly needed.

TRAI’s questions

The regulator’s questions cover a wide range of issues plaguing broadband penetration in India.