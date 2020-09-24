The data center market is a key part of the internet that handles the behind-the-scenes heavylifting of much of the internet today. The data center market in India is growing as more and more people get online and get wired internet connections. We spoke to Milind Kulkarni, Senior Vice President of Digital & IT at ST Telemedia Global Datacentres India, about how the industry is changing. STT GDC India, which claims a 33% revenue market share in the data center colocation business, was previously a part of Tata Communications, which still owns a 26% stake in the entity after a strategic divestment in 2016.

A transcript of our interview, edited for clarity and length, follows.

MediaNama: Data centers have not always been closely associated with the public internet. How has that changed?

The public internet plays a very key role. We work with Internet Service Providers very closely. There is a lot of growth in industries like Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), OTT [streaming services], and education, so we are working closely with ISPs and internet exchanges. We ensure that all our new data centres are carrier neutral, and we are further expanding into other cities.

MediaNama: A large portion of data traffic ultimately delivered to India comes from outside the country even today. How much room for growth do you think there is for the Indian data center market?

It’s not just a question of traffic flowing; we have about 370 megawatts of capacity as of the first half of 2020. We are looking at growing this three times in the next five years. This growth in demand will also come from many industries — now with regulators asking for [compliance with] the GDPR and the Personal Data Protection Bill [i.e., insisting on data localisation], that might also contribute to additional data center market growth.

MediaNama: A lot of the data center ecosystem in India is concentrated in Mumbai. Where do you see the next hubs of data centres coming up?

Mumbai is right now the major city where we have investments done, and that will continue because of proximity of telecom players, availability of cable landing stations, and many other reasons. Chennai is becoming the next hub, due to proximity to cable landing stations and to other Asian countries. We expect things similar to Mumbai to happen in Chennai.

We are already in eight cities, and that growth will go to those cities also, and it will further expand to smaller edge data centers, where the size of the centers may not be big, but their number will be more.

MediaNama: Edge data centres offload a lot of data traffic from the huge-data-center model that we have generally known. Will that be a challenge for existing players?

You can’t put everything in edge data centers, so we will continue to have a mix of the two types. Managing and maintaining a large size data centers is not easy because of power supply and other concerns. We will have a mix where certain things that are latency-sensitive will be at the edge. But when it comes to aggregation and higher-requirement things, we will have the large data centers.

Because of the number of telecom users is increasing in rural areas more than urban areas, the number of data centers will only increase.

MediaNama: Are you encouraged by the way the internet exchange ecosystem is growing?

If you see the telecom market’s journey, you’ll see that it evolved from being a monopoly to perfect competition, and then to an oligopoly. The way I see it, the data center market is in a phase with many new players coming in. In this situation if you want to maintain your topline and bottomline, you have to work with the ecosystem in a partnership way. Internet exchanges are a good fuel to do that.

MediaNama: How would you rate the data center market from a competitive standpoint?

If you look at the data center market, there is still huge potential. The CAGR is 20–25% depending on what report you read. Enough demand is there in the market, it’s a question of how supply will be provided.

MediaNama: What public policy changes would you like to see with regard to your industry?

There are so many approvals and requirements from a regulatory perspective if you want to start a data center in India. From the day you decide to start a data center to the day to the day you do the groundbreaking, there are so many approvals. Even until we go live, there are so many regulations around it. There are different ministries or departments involved in approvals. That takes a toll on the ecosystem.

Earlier, data centers were only seen as a part of the IT-enabled services, and not looked at as a separate industry. But the size and potential which we see in the future, I hope that will get a specific focus from the government. The government also has to take into account cybersecurity aspects and put in place some good ringfencing. That’s a need where the government will come in.

MediaNama: A lot of industries subject to data mirroring or localisation requirements have resisted it for a long time. Cost is one of the objections they raise — how do you manage the economics of localising data?

I don’t think the cost of managing is higher. If you compare costs between India and Europe or the US, it will certainly be lesser in India. It’s a question of whether they already have a setup outside India, and if they have been asked to build it again in India for regulatory concerns.

We have seen good traction coming in from banking and financial services industries. Preparing [for localisation] and managing time is important for them.

MediaNama: Do you see any industry pre-emptively localising even if there is no forthcoming regulation that might require it immediately?

It’s a question of time. I’m assuming the government is cautious about taking a decision around this, because if this were rushed through, [many companies] would have been localised for over a year already. All players are working with the government to get some more time for implementing it. It’s a cautious approach by the government. Changes have been made in the construct of the PDP Bill, so I think the government is taking into account the industry’s concerns.

MediaNama: STT GDC India has mentioned that it faced challenges during the COVID-19 lockdown even though it was an essential service. What happened there?

An important aspect is that we have to maintain 100% uptime. Everybody was using data, and data center businesses have to be available all the time. It’s not just uptime, there’s the growth aspect also. Customers were asking for more bandwidth, and CDNs were trying to scale quickly.

MediaNama: So were you able to service all that demand?

You have to always pick and choose. Nobody can serve 100% demand for all customers, you have to pick and choose your cherries. If there is space constraints, we will say no, but we will follow up if we can find an alternate solution for a customer.

MediaNama: Was it lockdown restrictions that caused you to not be able to service all the demand, or was it because of how high the spurt in demand was?

It was the spurt, which COVID drove. Otherwise people talk about digital [migration and expansion] with one or two year timelines, and COVID suddenly hastened those requirements. The supply part of our ecosystem also saw changes, as we see regulations in COVID-specific requirements and safety planning from individual states, how we should get people onsite, and so on. That was creating a stress on the ecosystem to make sure that people were kept safe while everything was running.

MediaNama: What is the biggest difference between India as a data center market and anywhere else?

In India, there is huge potential. The way things are changing, there is a huge market potential that has not been served as it can in developed countries. COVID pushed back some industries, but they will pick back up in the next few months. Huge growth is happening in digital-only businesses. Global hyper-scalers are coming to India and asking for more and more requirements from data centers. That is a good message that our situation is different from the rest of the world.