The Internet and Mobile Association of India’s self-regulation code has two new members — Sony Liv and Lionsgate Play. Sony Liv’s General Counsel Ashok Nambissan said that Sony “hopes” to get government support for the industry’s self-regulation efforts, which is notably an indirect acknowledgement that the code has not been blessed by the government.

The Universal Self-Regulation Code for Online Curated Content Providers is Indian streaming services’ attempt at shielding themselves from government censorship. With Sony Liv and Lionsgate Play, the code now has 17 members. You can read the summary of the code, made available to MediaNama, here.

IAMAI Digital Entertainment Committee chair Tarun Katial said that he “expect[s] more players to join the initiative in the coming weeks.” The code was finalised after weeks of consensus-building at the DEC, where some members initially opposed an earlier draft.

With Sony Liv joining, the only notable absentees seem to be regional players like SunNxt and global platforms like Apple TV+ and YouTube Premium. Lionsgate Play is a notable addition since it is not available as a standalone streaming service, and the code does not explicitly apply to the kind of aggregators that Lionsgate Play is offered on, such as Airtel xStream and Vodafone Play. We have reached out to Lionsgate for clarification on their signing of the code.

What OTT platforms are saying about the code

We reached out to all of the code’s signatories for comment on what it means for them and the industry at large. Their responses are below. Netflix and ShemarooMe refused to comment. All other signatories either did not respond to our request for comment or have not yet sent in their responses — we will update this post with statements as and when they are sent to us.