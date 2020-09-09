Viacom18’s Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Sustainability Sonia Huria will be joining Amazon Prime Video to head the streaming service’s communications in India. The move was reported by Exchange4Media and IWMBuzz. Huria will reportedly be reporting to Tobias Tringali, a Seattle-based Amazon executive who oversees Prime Video’s communications in Asia Pacific and Canada.

Huria had been at Viacom18 since 2008, and previously worked at the PR agencies Weber Shandwick and Genesis Burson-Marsteller (Genesis BCW), according to her LinkedIn profile. According to Amith Prabhu, founding director of the School of Communication & Reputation, Huria will be the first individual in the role of Head of Communications, India, and would therefore presumably not be replacing an existing executive. ‘

Amazon Prime Video was among fifteen OTT platforms and digital companies to sign the Universal Universal Self-Regulation Code for Online Curated Content Providers. The code was written to pre-empt government censorship of OTT platforms, and demonstrate that the streaming industry does not need to be regulated further. Amazon did not respond to MediaNama’s request for comment on its participation in the code.