Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has introduced Code on Social Security, 2020 — which will provide social security benefits to gig workers — in Lok Sabha, along with two other labour codes amidst opposition from Congress MPS, including Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. According to a Business Standard report, aggregators or gig economy companies will have to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover for social security of gig workers. The contribution “should not be more than 5 per cent of the amount paid to gig workers’. Gig workers are currently not covered under any legislation or social security schemes. Gig companies, such as Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, and others consider such workers as independent contractors, and not employees, and hence are left out of any social security benefits.

The code was first introduced in 2019 in the lower house, but was referred to the Standing Committee on Labour, which presented its report in end July.