Both Paytm and Paytm First Games have been removed from the Google Play Store. Patym First Games is a fantasy gaming platform that just signed on Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador. The removal comes just a day before the first IPL 2020 match kicks off on Saturday. Google today gave Indian gambling app developers a reminder — it will act against those who violate its Play Store policies on gambling, real-money gaming, and fantasy gaming.

Outside the US, Google does not even allow fantasy gaming apps on the Play Store. Dream11, perhaps the most popular fantasy gaming platform, which is also the title sponsor for this year’s IPL, is not available on the Play Store; instead their app has to be directly downloaded from their website. Such downloads are a common way for app developers to circumvent Play Store’s guidelines. Fantasy Akhada and MyTeam11 are not on the Google Play Store either. Google said that “if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

Google notifies developers of violations and removes the app until changes are made. “And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts,” Google’s VP for product, Android security and privacy Suzanne Frey said. This IPL season will be unique, it was already postponed from at least twice to September due to the pandemic. It is being held in UAE, with the inaugural match on Saturday.

Among the activities Google disallows are:

Online casinos and any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting are not allowed. Apps that take users to external websites which allow them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes violate Google’s policies.

No real money games, contests, and tournament apps: Google does not allow games that let users wager using real money to win a real money prize. This includes online casinos, sports betting, lotteries, and games that offer prizes of cash or other real world value.

This is a developing story.