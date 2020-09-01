Netflix is now offering a few TV shows and films for free, a first for the company. Earlier, the only way to preview Netflix content for free was to either watch the select titles that the company put out on its YouTube channel (like the show Explained, that the company made with media company Vox), or sign up for a free trial. OnlyTech first spotted the development. While films are available in their entirety, only first episodes of TV shows are available, beyond which viewers are prompted to subscribe.

Earlier this year, free trials were discontinued in markets like India. We have reached out to Netflix for comment on what markets these previews are available in, and whether this is also available in countries where Netflix still offers a free trial.

Offering some titles for free this way, like Our Planet, likely costs Netflix little to nothing, as they have accumulated an enormous catalogue of original content over the years. But the company has shied away from letting users preview its content, like Hulu in the US or several OTT players in India have commonly done. Without a free trial in India, this may be the only Netflix-sanctioned way to legally sample the catalogue right now.

Payments remains a friction point, with the company only accepting credit and debit cards on the website. Carrier billing is available on some ISPs and telecom operators, but is usually only available for new customers. Netflix was testing new pricing for its Basic plan in India, with HD device support (minus TVs). We couldn’t find that plan now, indicating that the test may have ended.

Earlier this month, the company debuted its Hindi UI, localising a large part of its library.