In a major internal shake-up, Netflix’s Vice President of Content Acquisition and Original Series Cindy Holland has departed the company, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday. The move was reportedly undertaken by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who was recently appointed to the role. Holland started working at Netflix during the company’s pre-streaming days, when it was only delivering DVDs by mail, in 2002. Since then, she shot up the company’s ranks, scoring many tentpole hits for the streaming service like The Crown and Stranger Things.

The company in turn elevated Bela Bajaria, an Indian-origin executive who was previously Vice President of Local Language Originals at the company, as Vice President, Global Television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this newly created role left no room for Holland, who had to leave. Netflix provided us with these statements from co-CEO Sarandos and Holland: