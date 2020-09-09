In a major internal shake-up, Netflix’s Vice President of Content Acquisition and Original Series Cindy Holland has departed the company, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday. The move was reportedly undertaken by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who was recently appointed to the role. Holland started working at Netflix during the company’s pre-streaming days, when it was only delivering DVDs by mail, in 2002. Since then, she shot up the company’s ranks, scoring many tentpole hits for the streaming service like The Crown and Stranger Things.
The company in turn elevated Bela Bajaria, an Indian-origin executive who was previously Vice President of Local Language Originals at the company, as Vice President, Global Television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this newly created role left no room for Holland, who had to leave. Netflix provided us with these statements from co-CEO Sarandos and Holland:
Cindy Holland: “It has been a real joy to lead the original series team for the last eight years. From transitioning the company out of DVDs into streaming, to launching our first slate of original series and documentaries, I’ve loved every moment. I am proud of the impact and the diversity of the stories we’ve brought to audiences around the world, and to have worked with some of the most inspiring creators and executives in our business.”
Ted Sarandos: “Since becoming co-CEO, I’ve wanted to simplify the way our content teams operate – with one global film team led by Scott Stuber and one for TV, which will now be led by Bela Bajaria. Since joining Netflix in 2016, Bela has demonstrated her versatility and creativity – building out our unscripted team and helping to take our local language slate, which is increasingly important for our members, to the next level. I can’t wait to see what Bela and the TV team achieve in the years to come. These kinds of changes are never easy, and I am enormously grateful to Cindy Holland for everything she has done over the last 18 years at Netflix – first licensing DVDs and then as the driving force behind our first eight years of English original series. Cindy’s been a great champion of creators and the power that comes from seeing more perspectives reflected on screen – launching enduring dramas like Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown. Most important of all she’s been a fabulous colleague. We wish her all the best for the future”.