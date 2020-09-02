India on Wednesday banned 118 more apps, including popular gaming app PUBG, for allegedly being engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The IT Ministry said that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and Home Ministry have sent an “exhaustive recommendation” for blocking these “malicious apps”. So far, the government has banned a total of 224 ‘Chinese’ apps. On June 29, the government had banned 59 apps including TikTok, and WeChat, and followed that up by banning 47 more apps in July. The blocking order was issued under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act. The development comes just days after India and China troops were involved in a fresh face-off at the border.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the IT Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said that bipartisan concerns were flagged against the blocked apps, “flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India. There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens”. “On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that information posted, permissions sought, functionality embedded as well as data harvesting practices of above stated Apps raise serious concerns that these Apps collect and share data in surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to security of the State,” it added.

Banning PUBG was brought up in a Parliamentary panel meet

When the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, had met in person on July 14, BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma had proposed that PUBG should be banned given its affect on the youth. Other BJP MPs present at the meeting, including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Tejasvi Surya had voiced their support for the move.

Local traders’ body welcomes ban

Traders collective the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), welcomed the ban and in a statement to MediaNama said was “a major milestone step against misdeeds of China and will certainly boost the morale of the country”. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT’s secretary general said that banning more Chinese Apps other than 59 already banned Chinese apps was all the more necessary as these Apps were always a threat to Country’s safety, security and sovereignty as also for the protection of individual data these apps were accruing through their usages. He also said that apps like PUBG were spoiling the next generation as more and more people of India were consuming their more time on PUBG and other Apps.

CAIT had recently written to the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to investigate Chinese investments into 141 Indian start-ups including Flipkart, Paytm, Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, Byju’s, Udaan, Practo, ShareChat, Oyo Rooms, DailyHunt, MX Player, GOQii, Quikr, MyGate and Hike.

A list of the 118 banned apps

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor Baidu Baidu Express Edition FaceU – Inspire your Beauty ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals CamCard – Business Card Reader CamCard Business CamCard for Salesforce CamOCR InNote VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster WeChat reading Government WeChat Small Q brush Tencent Weiyun Pitu WeChat Work Cyber Hunter Cyber Hunter Lite Knives Out-No rules, just fight! Super Mecha Champions LifeAfter Dawn of Isles Ludo World-Ludo Superstar Chess Rush PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik PUBG MOBILE LITE Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon Dank Tanks Warpath Game of Sultans Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos Smart AppLock (App Protect) Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team Hide App-Hide Application Icon AppLock AppLock Lite Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app Music – Mp3 Player Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera Cleaner – Phone Booster Web Browser & Fast Explorer Video Player All Format for Android Photo Gallery HD & Editor Photo Gallery & Album Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer Gallery HD Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer Web Browser – Secure Explorer Music player – Audio Player Video Player – All Format HD Video Player Lamour Love All Over The World Amour- video chat & call all over the world. MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor APUS Message Center-Intelligent management LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style Tantan – Date For Real MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles Alipay AlipayHK Mobile Taobao Youku Road of Kings- Endless Glory Sina News Netease News Penguin FM Murderous Pursuits Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream Little Q Album Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords Hi Meitu Mobile Legends: Pocket VPN for TikTok VPN for TikTok Penguin E-sports Live assistant Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices iPick Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie Parallel Space Lite – Dual App “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC MARVEL Super War NetEase Games AFK Arena Creative Destruction NetEase Games Crusaders of Light NetEase Games Mafia City Yotta Games Onmyoji NetEase Games Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games Soul Hunters Rules of Survival

Here’s a breakdown of the banned apps by developers:

Ok, so here is quick chart of Bandemic2 – Number of Apps by Developer. There were some I couldn’t find – attributed to ‘?’. pic.twitter.com/CtBhKDtv6r — Prateek Waghre (@prateekwaghre) September 2, 2020

Aditi Agrawal helped with the reporting from New Delhi.

This is a developing story…