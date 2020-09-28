We missed this earlier: Hathway’s broadband users consumed 188GB of data on average per month in FY20, the company revealed in its annual report released on September 3. This is a 66% YoY increase in data consumption on the ISP’s network compared to the previous year’s 113GB. While lockdowns only started in late March, some companies had already started telling employees to work from home in the weeks prior, presumably contributing to this growth. Hathway is majority-owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

Since Hathway has stopped releasing quarterly investor presentations, the surge in data use and broadband subscriber growth beyond the March quarter is unknown, and may only be revealed on an annual basis when the company publishes its next annual report. The numbers are likely to have spiked in Q1FY21 as lockdowns increased broadband demand, but Hathway has only released consolidated financial statements for its entire business, including its cable TV business, in the quarters after Q4FY20.

According to TRAI data, Hathway is the fifth largest wired broadband operator in the country, behind BSNL, Airtel, ACT Broadband, and Reliance Jio (which owns a majority stake in the company).