Flipkart on Wednesday launched a B2B wholesale service, after first announcing it in July when it had acquired Wal-mart India. Called Flipkart Wholesale, the platform — accessible via an Android app — is currently available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru. The company is planning to expand to Mumbai as well. By the end of this year, the company is hoping to scale the service to 20 more cities and in categories such as home and kitchen and grocery. On the Android app, currently only sellers dealing in apparel and footwear can start selling goods, as the app displays a ‘coming soon’ icon next to grocery listings, MediaNama verified.

Flipkart said that it aims to rope in over 300 strategic partners and have over 200,000 listings in the next two months. The wholesale platform will onboard 50 brands and over 250 local manufacturers in the coming days, the company said. Flipkart Wholesale customers will have access to a credit facility to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart assured products, order returns and product delivery directly to their shops with an order tracking facility. They will also be able to use B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area.

“Whether in grocery, general merchandise or fashion, these businesses will have one-stop access to an extensive selection of products with attractive schemes and incentives, supplemented with data-driven recommendations for stock selection, delivered through a fast and reliable network to drive greater efficiencies,” said Adarsh Menon, senior VP and head of Flipkart Wholesale.

The launch of this service comes on the heels of Reliance Retail’s acquisition of the wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, which owns and operates Big Bazaar. Reliance’s JioMart is also trying to woo small store owners and kirana shops. Flipkart’s main rival in India, Amazon India has had a wholesale set up in the country since 2013, and operates the service from its B2B portal AmazonBusiness.in. Flipkart is also expected to face some competition from B2B wholesale platform Udaan.