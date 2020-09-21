Seven mobile companies and 123 other electronics and IT goods from China failed to comply with Indian safety and quality norms and standards since February 2015, IT Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre revealed in Lok Sabha on Monday. He clarified that non-compliant products “are not allowed” to be sold in the Indian market. He also revealed that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted registrations to 13,752 Chinese products since its inception.

What the law says: Under Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012 (CRO), products like mobile phones, plasma TVs, microwaves, printers, etc., the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) grants registrations based on their testing in BIS recognised laboratories. After that, the Ministry of Information and Technology (MEITY) conducts random surveillance of these notified goods and if a product fails this random testing, its registration is cancelled and thus cannot be sold in India.

56 product categories have been identified so far under the CRO of which the order has come into effect for 44 categories. For the remaining 12 categories, the CRO will come into effect on April 1, 2021. For mobiles, the Department of Telecommunications also prescribes the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value to check their levels of radiation. Dhotre did not clarify if the government had banned any Chinese mobile phones and electronic items for emitting more than permitted radiation.



How the seven Chinese mobile companies violated rules: In the case of these seven Chinese mobile companies, the models that were selected during this random surveillance failed to comply with the safety norms. The seven Chinese companies are:

QM (Shanghai) Technology Co. Ltd Dongguan Huabel Electronic Technology Co. Ltd Beijing Se Potevio Mobile Communications Co. Ltd Flextronics Manufacturing (Zhuhai) Co. Ltd Guangdong Maxon Communication Co. Ltd Daya Bay Guanghong Electronics Co. Ltd Huizhou Byd Electronic Co. Ltd

Another 123 Chinese products failed Indian standards: Dhotre revealed that 123 products from Chinese manufacturers that had been registered in India failed to comply with Indian standards during random testing. These include LCD monitors, laptops, microwaves, printers, scanners, UPS, batteries, power banks, etc.

The question had been asked by BJP MPs Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh) and Keshari Devi Patel (Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh).