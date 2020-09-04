The Indian School on Internet Governance is an annual event organized by four Indian Internet Society Chapters – Delhi, Trivandrum, Kolkata and Mumbai. The objective of this school is to train various stakeholders in India and abroad on Internet Governance and related issues.

Due to the global pandemic, the fifth edition of the event is being hosted by ISOC India Mumbai chapter as a Virtual Edition from October 7th to 10th, 2020.

The inSIG 2020 organising committee invites you to register and apply for the fellowship, to attend the event. Applications will close by September 12th, 2020.

Applicants from all nationalities are invited to apply.

For more details or queries, please mail the organizers at info@insig.in

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by inSIG. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy and past ads are here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com.