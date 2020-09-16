Apple on Tuesday announced Apple One, a subscription bundle that combines Apple Music, iCloud storage, Apple TV+, and its gaming subscription Apple Arcade. Following Apple’s pattern of heavily discounting its digital services in India, the service will cost ₹195 or ₹365 a month for individual and family subscriptions. In the US, the bundle is priced at US$14.95 and US$19.95, along with a Premier subscription that includes Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, which is not available in India. The bundled offering will be available later in the year.

The closest equivalent to this bundle in terms of competition is YouTube Premium, which includes YouTube Originals (which compete with Apple TV+) along with YouTube Music and Google Play Music (which compete with Apple Music). Its pricing starts at ₹129, significantly cheaper than Apple’s offering. However, it doesn’t include Drive storage (which is offered by the similarly named Google One), or the Apple Arcade competitor Google Play Pass, which is currently not available in India.

But it’s worth noting that YouTube Premium and Google One’s family subscriptions taken together cost less than Apple’s bundle, coming in at around ₹319 a month compared to Apple’s ₹365. However, iOS users may not be able to purchase the bundle as conveniently as they would Apple One, unless Google can stomach handing over 30% of their bundle’s value to Apple as a commission. Additionally, Google Play Pass only gives access to Android games, which don’t run on iOS. It will be interesting to see if Google bundles its services like Apple has to compete.

On that note, Spotify has reportedly called Apple One’s launch “anti-competitive behavior”. Spotify is engaged in an effort, much like Epic Games, to rid itself of having to pay a 30% commission on purchases its customers make on the App Store. The Cupertino giant retorted that customers would still be able to “discover and enjoy alternatives”. We have reached out to both companies for comment.