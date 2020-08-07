Chinese phone maker Xiaomi said that it is developing a new version of the operating system running on its phones which will not come pre-installed with any of the 59 apps that were banned by the Indian government in June. The company said that the update will roll out in a phased manner over the next few weeks. Going forward, all new and upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi India will have the updated software, the company said. “We continue to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law,” Xiaomi said.

Among the 59 ‘Chinese’ apps that were banned in India over national security concerns were Xiaomi’s video call app called Mi Video Call, and Mi Community. Both these apps come preinstalled in several Xiaomi phones. “We want to clarify that none of the apps blocked by the Indian Government are available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India,” the company said.

📢 Important news about #Xiaomi phones in #India: 1) None of the blocked apps will be available.

2) MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt.

3) 100% of Indian user data stays in India. A new version of MIUI coming soon! Please read & be informed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2tYHFwKjTG — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2020

Xiaomi also issued a clarification about its Clean Master app, and said that it is not the same app that was among the 59 banned apps. “Please note that ‘Clean Master’ is a common industry name, used by multiple app developers. MIUI has its own Cleaner app and we are not using the Clean Master app that has been blocked by the Indian government. MIUI cleaner app was only using industry definitions that are vital to the functioning of our cleaner app,” the company said

“Since this might be confusing for consumers, we are removing these definitions from the updated M11.11 Cleaner App. Users can also manually update the Cleaner app in Settings by going to System apps updater on their smartphones,” it added.

The company also said that it had noticed some “stray instances of misinformation” about its non-compliance with the governments directive, and added that it could initiate legal action against such untrue accusations.

Xiaomi’s full statement

Here’s Xiaomi’s full statement: